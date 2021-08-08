'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #6: Cuomo Bashing and Kevin Tries a New Whiskey

Andrew Cuomo Doesn’t Know How Awful He Is
Welcome to the first do-over podcast episode I’ve ever done. I explain it all at the top of the show.
Let’s just say that I was not at my best when we recorded the first take.
Since Kevin spends most of his time in New York, I wanted to pick his brain about the Andrew Cuomo mess. Cuomo is such an awful human being that he’s now making Bill de Blasio look good. That takes some effort, people.
I recommended perhaps the only whiskey that Kevin has never tasted — Jameson Cold Brew — and that provided a nice little respite from all of the Cuomo talk. We meander through some other topics during the second half of the show.
A good time was had by all and the police weren’t called.
Enjoy!