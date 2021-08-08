Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #6: Cuomo Bashing and Kevin Tries a New Whiskey

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 08, 2021 9:58 PM ET
Andrew Cuomo Doesn’t Know How Awful He Is

Welcome to the first do-over podcast episode I’ve ever done. I explain it all at the top of the show.

Let’s just say that I was not at my best when we recorded the first take.

via GIPHY

Since Kevin spends most of his time in New York, I wanted to pick his brain about the Andrew Cuomo mess. Cuomo is such an awful human being that he’s now making Bill de Blasio look good. That takes some effort, people.

I recommended perhaps the only whiskey that Kevin has never tasted — Jameson Cold Brew — and that provided a nice little respite from all of the Cuomo talk. We meander through some other topics during the second half of the show.

A good time was had by all and the police weren’t called.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice