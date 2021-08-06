Podcasts
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Now Accepting Applications for My Taco Cult

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 06, 2021 4:16 PM ET
The Kruiser Cult Has No Weird Death Plans

Let me be clear about this up front, my friends: there will be no spiked Kool-Aid in the cult of Kruiser. In fact, there won’t be any Kool-Aid at all, because that stuff will kill you even if it isn’t spiked.

via GIPHY

There was a more scripted plan for this third episode but that all went out the window when the recording of it was delayed for seven hours by a tech glitch. It was one of those weeks with tech problems. They were all easily resolved but they came in bunches almost as soon as I began working on Monday morning. I should have known that a rough week was in the offing last Saturday when I spent half my day off trying to resolve a computer issue.

Thursday, which is already my busiest day of the week, became a day of playing catch-up. By the time I got around to recording this my brain had broken up with the day and was listening to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye on a loop.

So I’m riffing here.

I wrote an “Almost Daily Distraction” post last month that mentioned becoming a cult leader but the post was mostly about bashing Democrats. I end up exploring that idea a little more here. I’m ready to roll with this idea. The application process is now open.

Let’s have tacos!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice