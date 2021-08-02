Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 141: Your Monthly Kira for July 2021

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 02, 2021 1:13 AM ET
Smiles, Everyone, Smiles!

We had to wait until the very end of the month to record this but we got it done. It’s my bad that I didn’t get it posted until the first day of August.

Kira Davis is back!

We had a lot to go over for this episode: the Olympics, the return of the mask mandate commies, and some good news about election integrity heading into next year’s midterms.

We also had a conspiracy discussion that we can only get away with behind the paywall here in the United States of Online Censorship.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
