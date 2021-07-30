'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #5: Language Warnings, Bourbon Tasting, and the Truth About Anthony Fauci

You know how I am.

We know I can get a bit salty behind the paywall but I really went all out when I started talking about Anthony Fauci, who is rumored to be a physician. That guy kinda gets on my nerves. These days I have no interest in reining it in when discussing the fraud.

via GIPHY

We also get into the insane California climate change freaks’ attack on — I kid you not — gaming computers.

My favorite thing about this one is that we finally got around to our first bourbon tasting.

Yeah, this is my job. Enjoy! Also, once more, language warning.