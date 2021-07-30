Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #5: Language Warnings, Bourbon Tasting, and the Truth About Anthony Fauci

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 30, 2021 4:35 AM ET
LANGUAGE WARNING BECAUSE…

You know how I am.

We know I can get a bit salty behind the paywall but I really went all out when I started talking about Anthony Fauci, who is rumored to be a physician. That guy kinda gets on my nerves. These days I have no interest in reining it in when discussing the fraud.

via GIPHY

We also get into the insane California climate change freaks’ attack on — I kid you not — gaming computers.

My favorite thing about this one is that we finally got around to our first bourbon tasting.

Yeah, this is my job. Enjoy! Also, once more, language warning.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice