The Kruiser Kabana Episode 139: Kurt Schlichter Has Thoughts About the Jan. 6 'Insurrection' Nonsense

One of the centerpieces of the Democrats’ 2021 Litany of Hysteria is the assertion that the drunk dudes who went into the Capitol on January 6 were worse than Pearl Harbor Day, 9/11, and Mario Batali preparing food while wearing orange Crocs.

As we on the sane side of the political aisle remember, the Democrats spent the last half of 2020 endorsing riots in blue cities like Portland and Minneapolis. They were perfectly OK with nightly looting and burning, with the occasional murder thrown in. After that, their incessant caterwauling about the gravity of what happened last January is falling on deaf ears here.

The handful of people who got out of hand and rioted on January 6, 2021 should be held accountable. For the most part, however, it was actually the kind of “largely peaceful protest” that the Dems and the MSM kept lying about last year.

It needs to be repeated that at no point on that day were these idiots on the verge of overthrowing the United States government, no matter what Granny Boxwine says.

I’ve been increasingly annoyed with this latest pathetic attempt at theater by the Democrats and recently called to mind something my friend and Senior Columnist at our sister site Townhall Kurt Schlichter wrote last February titled “Stop Calling It an ‘Insurrection’.” We talk about that and quite a few other things in this episode.

By the way, Kurt just released a new book called The Split, which you can purchase here. It is the sixth installment in Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull series. He keeps writing books that are full of things that either come true all too soon or are easy to see happening in the not-too-distant future. You’ll want to gobble all of them up if you haven’t read them yet.

Enjoy!