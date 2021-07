You’re Not In a Video Game

Kevin and I are mostly talking about guns and girls in this episode because, well, you’ve met us.

via GIPHY

We also discuss the fact that far too many gun owners think that they can wake up in the middle of the night and start shooting like they’re in a video game. Get a grip, people. You’re not going to pull off a double-fisted sideways roll out of bed to take out an intruder.