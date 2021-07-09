'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #2: The Bill Cosby Roofie Train Rides Again

Kevin and I ramble a lot about stand-up in this one, but that will probably happen quite a bit going forward.

We recorded (Taped? Whatever.) the first episode just before Bill Cosby was released from prison because of a pinkie swear with a DA. So we talk about that for a while.

We meander in this episode but we try to be good meander companions. Kevin even showers more than I do. Because we care.

We also spend some time discussing what kind of nudity we find tasteful on the internet.

Enjoy!