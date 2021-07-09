Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #2: The Bill Cosby Roofie Train Rides Again

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 09, 2021 1:41 AM ET
Check Your Drinks, Ladies

Kevin and I ramble a lot about stand-up in this one, but that will probably happen quite a bit going forward.

via GIPHY

We recorded (Taped? Whatever.) the first episode just before Bill Cosby was released from prison because of a pinkie swear with a DA. So we talk about that for a while.

We meander in this episode but we try to be good meander companions. Kevin even showers more than I do. Because we care.

We also spend some time discussing what kind of nudity we find tasteful on the internet.

Enjoy!
Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice