The Kruiser Kabana Episode 135: University of North Carolina Was Embarrassed by a Monster of Its Own Creation

Nikole Hannah-Jones, founder of the discredited “1619 Project,” has rejected a tenured position at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill. Instead, she will join Ta-Nehisi Coates, a former columnist at The Atlantic, at one of America’s most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Howard University. Hannah-Jones argued that the controversy over her hiring and tenure had more to do with racism and sexism than her outright lies about American history.

“It’s pretty clear that my tenure was not taken up because of political opposition, because of discriminatory views against my viewpoints and, I believe, because of my race and my gender,” Hannah-Jones told Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

“It has to be made clear: I went through the official tenure process and my peers in academia said that I was deserving of tenure,” the 1619 Project founder argued. “The board members are political appointees who decided that I wasn’t.”

While opposition to Hannah-Jones’ tenured position was indeed partially political, the political dispute traces back to the 1619 Project’s shameless twisting of history.