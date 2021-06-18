Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 131: Government Economists Are the Dumbest People Ever

By Stephen Kruiser Jun 18, 2021 6:45 PM ET
Behold the Idiot Brigade

Where to begin.

While working on the Morning Briefing a few nights ago I was both amused and annoyed by a story about inflation that employed the word “unexpected.” Variations of “unexpected” were thrown around all eight years that The Lightbringer was in office because, according to the experts and the MSM, we were supposed to be constantly surprised that his economy was awful. Here in Real America, the awfulness was always expected, it was only the slow crowd inside the Beltway that was caught off guard.

via GIPHY

In this episode I explore whether we’re dealing duplicity or ignorance from the federal economic Wizard Class. I also explain why “both” isn’t a valid answer.

I promised a link to this post I wrote last week about swing voters not believing any of the White House spin about the inflation we can all plainly see.

And that we knew was going to happen.

Enjoy.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice