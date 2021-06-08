Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 128: Dems Don't Get to Determine What the Truth Is

By Stephen Kruiser Jun 08, 2021 6:59 PM ET
Democrats Are Strangers to the Truth

It is imperative that I pace myself when writing about ongoing and heinous abuses of freedom of the press. If I don’t, it will consume me and my creative brain will rot. Where would the world be without my off-kilter, dark sense of humor?

In its final days, that’s where it would be.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have always been a little casual with the truth. Trust me, it didn’t used to be as bad as it is now. They tossed the truth into a ditch at the end of 2016 and haven’t bothered to go back and look for it.

And I’m a little tired of it.

Today’s topic of serial abuse from the left is what does and does not constitute a lie regarding the 2020 presidential fauxlection. Some members of the MSM brain trust have decided that they should shut out any conservative voices who still have questions about the myriad irregularities from the last election. To ease what little conscience any of them possess, they’re branding anyone with questions a “liar.”

That’s right, the people who lied about Russian collusion for years on end have minted themselves the arbiters of political truth in America.

Yeah…no.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
