The Kruiser Kabana Episode 116: Murder Mystery Book Club Time

We had some technical glitches while recording with Jesse Kelly so that interview is postponed for a few days. I wasn’t sure where to go with this episode so I decided to talk about books. Every time I do, I get great recommendations from you fine people.

I’ve been reading more murder mysteries lately but I’m mostly new to the genre. I”m crowdsourcing for ideas here. The bad mysteries are really, really bad. I’ve bailed on a few already. There are too many books in the world to waste time on lousy ones.

Here is the first book in the Dublin Murder Squad series I mentioned. Tana French is the author and she spins some magic out of some absolutely outlandish premises. I’ve read the first two in the series and am about to hit the third one. There’s a television adaptation on Starz that is based on the two I’ve read and it was a bit messy. Each book would have been better as a stand alone season but they tried to do both of them in eight episodes. Trust me, stick to the books.

Enjoy!