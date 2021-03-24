The Kruiser Kabana Episode 110: Travelogue From My Trip to Gretchen Whitmer-Stalin's Michigan

Well, I finally got out of town for what seemed like the first time in 147 years. I have been assured that it was only thirteen months since I was last away but being stir crazy does strange things to the mind.

I headed off to Michigan, where I have a LOT of family. My daughter flew in from New York to hang out for a few days. The family part of the trip was absolutely wonderful.

Traveling with all of the COVID protocols? Not so much.

This perpetual joy suck that is the pandemic is still busy trying to ruin everything. I didn’t let it but it was still quite an adjustment. Going from the free state of Arizona to one that’s being ruled by a heavy-handed petty tyrant was an experience. There are things that my relatives back there have been dealing with for a year that I had not encountered here in the Grand Canyon State.

Still, family is what’s important and I wasn’t going to let Governor Gretchen taint our time together. It was strange though, so I thought I’d share a few thoughts in that way that I like to share things.

Enjoy and, as always, thank you VIPs!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.