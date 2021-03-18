The Kruiser Kabana Episode 109: My First Vaccine Dose Was Fine and Daylight Saving Time Is the Devil

It’s been an interesting week so far. I’d like to start by saying that I’ve never been happier to have a pressure cooker in my life. I didn’t plan well for St. Patrick’s Day and decided at about 1 PM on the 17th that I wanted to get my Irish on and make some corned beef and cabbage. That’s a lengthy process in a crock pot, which is the way I used to do it. On Wednesday, I got it all done in the Instant Pot in about two hours. My ancestors were duly honored and there are plenty of leftovers.

Heritage is important.

I started the week off by getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Eligibility rules changed at the end of last week here and I was able to make an appointment on Saturday morning for Monday afternoon. Pro tip: your arm hurts a lot less if you spend an hour or two lifting some fine local brews with it after you get the shot. They don’t put that in the information pamphlet, by the way.

Anyway, it was mostly a nonevent. This went so well I’m fully planning on the second dose kicking my you-know-what.

I know that there are a lot of vaccine haters and skeptics out there and, as I explain in this episode, I don’t care.

Yeah, I’m a charmer.

While Arizona doesn’t do Daylight Saving Time, we still have to put up with it because the rest of you do. I’m now three hours behind the east coast and all of my deadlines have changed. It’s time for this nonsense to go. You people in the Midwest will get over not having the sun go down at 10:30 PM in the summer. Trust me.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.