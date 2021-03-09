The Kruiser Kabana Episode 107: Lenny Bruce Is Not Afraid

Lock me up and throw away the key.

Kidding.

I’ve thought a lot in recent years about comedy’s journey from Lenny Bruce’s ongoing struggles with the law sixty years ago over the right to say what he wanted to on stage to the era where a lot of comedians are censoring themselves and apologizing for jokes they told a decade ago.

I will not be apologizing for any jokes old or new. Sure, I’ve got some stuff that makes me cringe in my past material but that’s only because I didn’t know how to write a joke as well back then.

This is an episode where I toss some ideas out to you to both crowdsource and give myself some public accountability. It’s time to shake things up and to have fun doing it.

((AP Photo/John Lindsay, File))

I think Lenny would want it that way.

Enjoy!___

