The Kruiser Kabana Episode 105: Happy Birthday to Me—The SFK Way to a Happier Life

I’m taking a few days off to celebrate my birthday (March 1st) and when you combine advancing years with pandemic-related down time there is a lot of time to reflect on many things. One of the things I’ve noticed a lot in recent years is that so many people are cranky and miserable even though the circumstances of their lives aren’t bad at all.

I was once like that. I still seem to be like that but I’m not. I explain why in this episode.

For the past year or so, I have been working on a book on how even the most curmudgeonly among us (“Present.”) can be less miserable or, dare I say, even happy. I keep trying to make the book more fun so it is a work in progress that keeps getting returned to Square One by its author.

Anyway, I’m in a good mood and I’m trying to figure out how to pass that on.

See you next week and enjoy!

