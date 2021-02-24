The Kruiser Kabana Episode 104: I'm Making Summer Plans to Enjoy Life and Annoy the COVID Scolds

This rambling episode was inspired by a rather glowing and optimistic article in The Atlantic earlier in the week. After a solid year of panic porn from the mainstream media designed to scare the public it was a shock to read something upbeat.

I was skeptical about it all, to say the least.

The MSM’s “Joe Biden, Miracle Worker” narrative has officially been launched.

Then I began thinking that — despite being the resident pessimist for so long — I might just start planning for a great summer anyway. We all should. As I have written so many times in recent months, I don’t believe that the petty tyrants will be giving up power anytime soon, even with the vaccine being rolled out. In a recent Morning Briefing I wrote about the fact that they will be using the virus variants to terrorize the public into submission.

I’m just going to ignore all of that and plan to enjoy the hell out of the rest of the year. Of course, I have to get a head start on my summer here in the desert because when the actual summer gets here I’m going to be too hot to care.

Na zdrowie!

