The Kruiser Kabana 'Reverse Triggered' 100th Episode w/ Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia

LET THE FESTIVITIES BEGIN
Our little podcast is all grown up now.
I wanted the 100th episode to be a fun one, and it is.
Back by request are the co-hosts of the Triggered podcast over at our sister site Townhall, Senior Editor Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia. When last they joined me, we dubbed the episode “Reverse Triggered” because I had recently been a guest on Triggered. Now it’s a thing.
We begin with some red meat about the early days of the Grandpa Gropes presidency but finished with some pretty good sports talk because too much Biden talk has been proven to be the path to madness.
Enjoy and thank you all for listening!
___
Kruiser on Gab
Kruiser on Parler
Kruiser on MeWe
Kruiser on Twitter
Kruiser on Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.