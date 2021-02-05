The Kruiser Kabana Episode 99: Don't Make Everything Political, That's a Lib Thing

Enough Already
For reference, this was in response to a comment on this post that I wrote earlier in the week.
One of my biggest pet peeves in life is the politicization of everything. When I first began writing a lot about politics, that was something mostly only liberals did. Sadly — and this is one thing I’m comfortable blaming social media for — more and more conservatives are doing that too.
What’s doubly annoying when people on our side do it is that you can practically guarantee that 90% of them have spent a fair amount of time bitching about their entertainment and favorite sports being ruined by making everything about politics.
Let me say something from the bottom of my heart: when commenting on, or responding to, something that’s obviously not political, if your first instinct is to shoehorn in some politics, please seek professional mental health help immediately.
This is not a polite episode. I will warn you before you even start listening that my already salty language is extra salty in this one. I was in the mood to vent and, boy howdy, did I. It’s done though. As I’ve often written, it’s not that I don’t get upset by politics and the doings of the world, it’s that I don’t stay upset.
I felt like a new man once I was done recording.
Big 100th episode coming up next Tuesday! Have fun with this one!
___
Kruiser on Gab
Kruiser on Parler
Kruiser on MeWe
Kruiser on Twitter
Kruiser on Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.