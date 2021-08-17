Today at 1 P.M. VIP Gold Live Chat: The Afghanistan Debacle, Your Kids and Delta, and 'Zoombombing'

On today’s VIP Gold Live Chat, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, and I will be breaking down this week’s news:

Joe Biden’s terrible, awful, no-good withdrawal from (and return to) Afghanistan

Where is that Taliban leader Obama and Biden swapped for Bowe Berghdal now?

What parents need to know about the Delta varient

Whatever happened to RSV?

What’s ‘Zoombombing’ and why did someone do it to our dear Megan?

Remember, our live chats are exclusively for our VIP GOLD members. If you’re not yet a member, subscribe here (and get a nice 25% discount with the promo code LOYALTY). If you’re currently a standard VIP subscriber and want to upgrade to GOLD, shoot me an email (address in my bio) and I’ll get you set up. Your VIP GOLD subscription entitles you to benefits across the Townhall Media empire, including exclusive members-only content and live chats.

Looking forward to chatting!