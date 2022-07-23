The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 97: Government Secrecy at Work Stalls Real Journalism

There’s nothing worse than government agencies refusing to be transparent with the public, and in today’s episode we have two examples of that, both in the Ohio rape case that captured the attention of the world and in the Colorado school that charged PJ Media $2,000 for a public records request regarding “transgender closets” and then sent us 300 or so of copies of our own request.

I’ve got the updates on both these developing stories for our VIP audience. If the government agencies have acted correctly in both cases, then why are they both so insistent on silence in the face of questions? It’s something that must be corrected if there is ever going to be accountability in government.