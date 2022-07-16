The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 96: Welcome to Hell Week

If only the news wasn’t so slow and boring, am I right? Just kidding. This last week has been a whirlwind after I raised suspicions about a poorly-sourced story in the Indianapolis Star that pushed an abortion agenda for Democrats. It turned out to be even worse than I suspected and now the national spotlight is on the hideous repeated rape of a child by an illegal alien, and reporters are finally doing the job I said they should do…investigating what the heck happened here.

But there’s another element. The left has turned both barrels on me for pointing out that there had to be more to this story and uncovering that it is a much more uncomfortable narrative for them than just an abortion story. How has it been going for me personally? Tune in and find out.