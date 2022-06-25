Culture
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 95: Gays Against Groomers

By Megan Fox Jun 25, 2022 3:42 PM ET

What’s up, friends? I have exciting news. I feel as if I’ve willed into existence a new organization called Gays Against Groomers that is gaining notoriety and standing with parents to protect children from sexualization and the LGBTQWTF pronoun cult weirdos overtaking their classrooms. Join me as I introduce you to our new allies in the fight to protect kids from adult topics and radical politics.

These days, you can’t believe what the crazies are doing. Let’s go over it and what’s being done to combat it. Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more coverage of topics like these.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: LGBTQ GROOMING
