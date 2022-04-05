News & Politics
Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 89: Woke School Nightmares and What to Do About It

By Megan Fox Apr 05, 2022 3:23 PM ET
(PJ Media)

The public schools are a mess and the teachers of TikTok who are telling on themselves grow more numerous by the day, alerting parents to their nefarious activities including various gender cult indoctrination techniques and more. The prevailing conservative answer is, “homeschool your kids!” But is that possible? Is it practical? Have you seen gas prices? How are families who are barely surviving inflation on two salaries supposed to make it on one right now? Aren’t public schools for the public? Why can’t the public take their institutions back?

On this week’s podcast, I share the steps I take to ensure that my child’s rights are respected at the public school she attends. I’m coming up with a way to publish all of this information as well, seeking the counsel of lawyers and other parents I know, and will be bringing that to you soon.

But where’s the fighting spirit that we need? We can’t just cede institutions to the left and leave our neighbors’ children to be damaged. That’s the absolutely wrong thing to do. All children deserve a good education free from sexual reprogramming. This isn’t even a difficult battle — nearly everyone agrees with us. But we have to get loud and we have to get organized.

Tune in!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: EDUCATION LGBT TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ
TRENDING
Editor's Choice