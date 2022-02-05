The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 84: What the Heck is the Government Doing To J6 Detainees? A Lawyer's Perspective

I’ve been reporting on the case of Jacob Blake, who was arrested and charged with rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In this week’s podcast, I had the opportunity to speak with Blake and his attorney Steve Metcalf about the legal challenges of this case, including the vast lengths the state has gone to in order to keep the Jan. 6 detainees imprisoned in a jail that has notorious human rights violations.

Metcalf has been battling with the state for the most basic of privileges for Blake. Get the inside scoop on what it’s like to be the defense team on the most notorious event of 2020. Tune in!