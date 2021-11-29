Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 77: 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' with Julio Rosas

By Megan Fox Nov 29, 2021 10:57 AM ET
(PJ Media)

This week’s show is so exciting! Townhall’s intrepid on-the-street riot reporter, Julio Rosas, joins me to discuss the summer of 2020 and his action-packed role in covering the riots that burned American cities. Rosas has a new book out available for preorder, Fiery: But Mostly Peaceful. 

If you want to know the inside story on what was happening on the ground, who the “riot squad” is, and how the media twisted the narrative to make the reporters the bad guys, this is a show you should not miss. Tune in!

