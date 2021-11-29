The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 77: 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' with Julio Rosas

This week’s show is so exciting! Townhall’s intrepid on-the-street riot reporter, Julio Rosas, joins me to discuss the summer of 2020 and his action-packed role in covering the riots that burned American cities. Rosas has a new book out available for preorder, Fiery: But Mostly Peaceful.

I just finished an awesome podcast interview with @Julio_Rosas11 about his new book available for preorder now! Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America https://t.co/nl2seUl2Fi sign up for PJMedia VIP so you can hear it! Promo code FOX — Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) November 24, 2021