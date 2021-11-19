The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 76: The Case Against Rittenhouse Part 2

Tonight’s podcast follows up from last week’s breakdown of Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony. On tonight’s episode, I play the worst parts of DA Thomas Binger’s cross-examination, including all the times he got yelled at by Judge Schroeder for misconduct. Halfway through the show, you get to hear my live reaction to the “not guilty” verdict.

What a great day for America and our right to self-defense! This outcome has made my weekend into a joyful event. The stress of waiting out that nerve-wracking deliberation is finally gone. Kyle will never stand trial for this sham again. Thank God and his legal defense team! Tune in!