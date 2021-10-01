The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 72: Interview with John Bryan, 'The Civil Rights Lawyer'

John Bryan, The Civil Rights Lawyer, is fighting the good fight. He’s the guy you go to in West Virginia if the cops break into your house without a warrant, or a family court judge searches your house. Bryan joined me this week to talk about the most egregious case of judicial overreach I’ve ever seen (that his client caught on film!) involving family court Judge Louise Goldston searching his client’s house without a warrant. If that sounds too crazy to believe, the video is embedded below.

Bryan and I talk about his interesting cases and how he’s attempting to hold Goldston accountable for her actions. You won’t believe the twists and turns involved in this process. Tune in and let me know in the comments below what you think about this case. Make sure you subscribe to Bryan’s YouTube channel. He’s got tons of great content. Tune in!