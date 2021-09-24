The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 71: Are We Frozen in Fear?

Welcome to another week of insanity. There’s something going on that has been magnified since COVID that really bothers me. Why is everyone afraid to act in the face of injustice? On this week’s program, I highlight two stories that seem connected to me. One shows the public willingly allowing injustice to go on in front of them; the other shows people who are just fed up and not taking it anymore.

When does that switch flip for everyone? Why do we feel frozen and unable to do anything in the face of petty tyranny or obvious corruption? What will it take for people to say, “Enough!”? Tune into The Fringe and let me know your thoughts below.