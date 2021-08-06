The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 67: Media Malfeasance and the Great Illusion

By Megan Fox Aug 06, 2021 10:19 PM ET
(PJ Media)

Hello, friends. It’s that time again. This week on “The Fringe,” it’s just me going over what’s been going on in my head for the last week. I cover the interesting media breakthrough that happened in St. Louis, which you can read about here, where FINALLY someone in St. Louis admitted there’s a scandal going on while at the same time still carrying water for the establishment. It’s really quite a story!

Then I get into the continued craziness of our COVID response. How is this happening again? Tune in and find out what I think. As always, leave your comments or questions below. Enjoy!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: CORRUPTION COVID LOCKDOWN FAMILY COURT CORRUPTION
