The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 66: The World is Run by Narcissistic Psycopaths with Professor Sam Vaknin

By Megan Fox Aug 02, 2021 11:39 AM ET

This week’s episode of The Fringe is pretty interesting stuff. I’ve been thinking and writing about this New World we were suddenly thrust into since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. I wrote an article discussing this new “age of coercive control” that explores some of these thoughts.

The Age of Coercive Control: We’re in an Abusive Relationship with Our Government. Now What?

Recently, Professor Sam Vaknin caught my attention and I started watching his YouTube videos. Vaknin is a professor of psychology and economics and his teachings about narcissism and psychopaths really hit on what I’ve been trying to say about the world around us. Is it possible that we are being controlled by narcissistic psychopaths? How did this happen?

The video below, referenced in the interview, is a must-watch.

Enjoy my in-depth interview with Professor Vaknin and let me know in the comments what you think about it.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: PODCAST COVID LOCKDOWN
