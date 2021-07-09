The Fringe, Episode 65: Cameras in the Courtroom Are the Answer to Judicial Corruption, with Alex Falconi

Alex Falconi has a terrific media niche filming courtrooms in Nevada. His organization, called Our Nevada Judges, posts court proceedings online. Falconi is on the front line fighting judges who want to operate in secret, despite rules on the books that say courts must be open. Falconi recently got my attention by making the video below of family court Judge Hardcastle denying him access to a proceeding Falconi already had an order to attend and film.

The bad apples in family court need to be removed and the only way we will find them is by filming all courtrooms in America.

Join Alex and me as we discuss this growing problem within the family court judiciary and what can be done about it on this week’s episode of The Fringe