The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 63: Is Investigative Journalism Dead?

By Megan Fox Jun 25, 2021 10:45 AM ET

Why are there so few investigative journalists willing to put in the time to uncover the vast abuses in the judicial system as evidenced by the guardian scandals in probate and family courts that routinely go uncovered? Investigative journalist Gretchen Hammond joins me this week to get into her fight with not only the probate courts but with media who refused to report the gross corruption she uncovered. From money laundering to elder abuse, the evidence that Hammond found is vast. But no one wants to cover it, nor do they want to seek justice for the abused vulnerable population suffering under guardianship abuse.

The American public may be the last hope for these victims. Will the People demand justice for these people who cannot speak for themselves? Will they rise up and demand that media covers these stories? Or is it over? Is investigative journalism effectively dead when independent journalists find massive corruption and mainstream media doesn’t cover it? Join us for a fascinating discussion. Also check out Hammond’s open letter linked below that we will talk about in-depth. It’s shocking information that should be on every news channel in the nation.

Related: Open Letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: Arrest Attorneys Abusing the Elderly

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

