The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 61: How to Beat Family Court (or at Least Go Down Fighting)

Many of you have asked me what can be done about the corruption in family courts. The answer is not simple. The resources are few, the lawyers are afraid, and the people running the courts have more power than they should with no oversight. But that doesn’t mean you don’t fight the corruption.

Carolyn Deevers, a victim of the family court system, is now an activist. She has a lot of great information to share with other parents. You can find Deevers on her "Family Court Watch: Missouri" Facebook page. Join Deevers and me as we compare notes, talk about cases, and go through a list of things that parents stuck in family court can do right now to set their cases up for appeal and have a fighting chance to get justice. (This is not legal advice. Consult an attorney before taking any legal action.)