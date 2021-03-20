The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 52: GenX Rocks with Culture-Creator Paul Hair

Paul Hair is a culture-creator. Instead of whining about the garbage culture we are saturated in or getting angry about it, Paul simply creates his own. His new short story, “Thor vs. the Valkyries,” is a fun and politically incorrect romp you should check out.

Join Paul and me as we talk about how to fight back against the radical left’s complete control over the culture and reminisce about growing up GenX. It was the greatest time to be alive. No other generation after us will experience life without big tech and it sure was beautiful. Don’t you just want to chuck it all sometimes?