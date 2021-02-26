The Fringe with Megan Fox and Friends, Episode 49: Honoring Rush Limbaugh's Legacy

Last week’s tribute wasn’t nearly enough to honor the Maha Rushie and everything he’s done for conservatism. And this might not be the last tribute I do so buckle up. I’m going to miss him for a long time and you’re probably going to have to hear about it for an equally long time.

On this week’s episode of The Fringe, I bring on my friends at PJ Media including Stephen Green, Matt Margolis, Bryan Preston, Paula Bolyard, Jeff Reynolds, and Victoria Taft to talk about how the EIB Network impacted them. It’s a special two-hour tribute to the one and only, the irreplaceable Rush Limbaugh. So grab your favorite drink and kick back and enjoy this trip down memory lane as the Rush family at PJ Media remembers our friend.

(Programming note: I live-streamed this show on YouTube this week and then took it down to put up here for you exclusively so don’t be confused when I ask for callers. The show was pre-recorded.)