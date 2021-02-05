The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 46: Good News and Puppies!

Who doesn’t need some good news after the year we’ve had? Tonight’s podcast will go over the good news happening in my life and in the news. There’s puppy talk…checking in on this guy, Archimedes Ruckus, the newest addition to the Fox family.

And I’ll also be giving you good news regarding the alternative social media platform, Gab, that is exploding into new realms. Will the president make an appearance soon? Also, I confess some sins and attempt to do penance. You don’t want to miss it! Tune in!