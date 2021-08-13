[WATCH] Biden's Border Crisis Goes Code Red

July 2021 was the worst month for illegal border crossings since June, which was the worst month for illegal border crossings since May, and so forth back to January 2021 — the month Joe Biden threw the border wide open. With that, he also threw away our national security and invited COVID across the border in huge numbers. COVID hotels and COVID buses headed for Austin and Houston daily are now happening thanks to Joe Biden, who is also denouncing Texas for the rise in COVID cases here.

I examine Biden’s simultaneous humanitarian, drug smuggling, security, and public health crises, plus show video of a very disturbing drug cartel gunfight in Mexico in this week’s C’Mon Now!

Previously: Here’s What Defunding the Police Looks Like in One City