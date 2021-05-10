[WATCH] Looking Beyond Race, With Leonydus Johnson

Leonydus Johnson hosts Informed Dissent, a podcast that takes a critical look at critical race theory and other issues bedeviling our nation lately. I’ve followed him on social media for a while, and usually regret that I have but one “LIKE” to give to everything he posts. He’s one of the clearest and most engaged thinkers in America at the moment. Among his key projects, Leonydus is keeping a memorial of children killed in street violence in our cities.

I recently interviewed him via Zoom and we had a lively and entertaining conversation about LeBron James, policing in America, and many other topics. Watch here and I hope you enjoy it!

