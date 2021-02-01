[WATCH] Joe Biden Actually Is Uniting the Country!

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden promised to re-united a divided country. Then he launched dozens of executive orders, some of which have killed thousands of jobs and put American energy in jeopardy.

But as I explain in the latest episode of C’Mon Now!, I reveal how Biden actually is uniting our country.

Watch:

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.