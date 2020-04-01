Why Is the Left Trying to Shut Down What Remains of the Economy During This Crisis?
A record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment the week of March 21 and economists at the St. Louis Federal Reserve office predicted that as many as 47 million Americans might lose their jobs before the coronavirus crisis is over. Meanwhile, a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has decimated oil companies — right as demand for oil and gas dropped because Americans are driving a lot less. Many businesses are still open and some — like grocery stores and e-commerce delivery companies like Amazon — have become more essential than ever.
While the economy is teetering on the verge of collapse, the left seems determined to push it over the edge.
Unions have demanded Amazon close its warehouses, ostensibly to help workers by sanitizing them. Yet one of the leaders of an Amazon strike actually violated the company's orders. Having been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, he decided to return to work and lead a strike, potentially exposing his co-workers! This despite the fact that Amazon had offered to pay him during his quarantine.
