Why Do the Democrats Hate Citizens United So Much?
After the Supreme Court decided Citizens United v. FEC (2010), Barack Obama and other liberals warned that America was headed for a disaster of biblical proportions. "Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies. Rivers and seas boiling. Forty years of darkness. Earthquakes, volcanoes... The dead rising from the grave. Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together — mass hysteria."
Okay, that's from Ghostbusters, but the actual predictions sounded just as ridiculous. The New York Times predicted a return "to the robber-baron era of the 19th century," while Obama said, "I don't think American elections should be bankrolled by America's most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities."
Ten years later, the Democratic candidates for president are still scaremongering about it.
