What the Hubble Space Telescope’s Success Says About the Fight to Stop Coronavirus
Thirty years ago, on April 24, 1990, NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. We’ve now had entire generations grow up and come of age who don’t know a world without the Hubble. Hubble has revealed the universe to us year after year in some of the most iconic and important space images ever captured, from the Eagle Nebula’s “pillars of creation” to the spectacular crash of a comet into Jupiter to capturing the dim light of the farthest galaxies we have seen to date. Hubble is an incredible feat of daring, ingenuity and persistence. But for many reasons, Hubble may never have happened.
A Goal Decades in the Making
Hubble was never inevitable. Putting a very large, complex, and delicate machine that had no military purpose into space for a long-duration mission had not been done when astronomer Dr. Lyman Spitzer first contemplated it in the 1940s. In fact, humans had not even been to space at all. Spitzer and other astronomers began to envision a space telescope before Sputnik, the tiny Soviet satellite that ushered in the space age in 1957.
