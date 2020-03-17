What I Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic From Shopping At Walmart

Not once during the coronavirus pandemic have I freaked out.

Even after spending three days at CPAC only to find out an attendee tested positive for the coronavirus, I was surprisingly chill. My lack of worry over the coronavirus is actually shocking to me. Next week I turn 40, and I’ve been less than thrilled about it. Approaching this milestone has made me increasingly concerned over every ache or pain. “Is this a headache or a brain tumor?” “Is this indigestion or stomach cancer?” I ask myself questions like that a lot. It’s a side effect of getting older and feeling my age.

We’ve gotten through pandemics in the past, and the nation took even fewer precautions with the swine flu pandemic than we are now with the coronavirus. So, yeah, I’m sitting here at home, as I usually do (because I work from home) not worrying and doing my job.