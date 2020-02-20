Victory: PJM's Raymond Ibrahim to Speak at U.S. Army War College Despite CAIR's Howling

Raymond Ibrahim, a longtime and regular contributor to PJ Media, will be speaking about his book, Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West, next week at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

This is significant: the War College first invited Mr. Ibrahim to speak last year; however, one week before his scheduled appearance in June 2019, a number of politically active Islamists—including CAIR, Linda Sarsour, etc.—protested wildly, including by presenting Ibrahim as a “white supremacist” who if allowed to speak would incite an “already racist and nationalist” American army to start randomly killing Muslims in the street (for background, click here).

Due to the hysteria created by CAIR and allies, the event was subsequently canceled/postponed.

It is, therefore, a welcome development to see Ibrahim re-invited to lecture about the long but suppressed history of conflict between Islam and the West before what will likely be an even larger military audience—thanks to the previous controversy created by CAIR.

The description and flyer of the event, as they appear on the website of the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center, a branch of the War College, follows. If you're in the area, I'd encourage you to attend this free event: