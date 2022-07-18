Antifa, Homeless Crackheads Combine to Force Starbucks to Close 'Unsafe' Stores

Even woke Starbucks can’t take it anymore.

Starbucks, America’s largest coffee company, announced it is closing 16 stores out of concern for the safety of its employees. Most of the locations are on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where rioters, Antifa, looters, BLM, and the drugged-out homeless have been allowed to wreak havoc, but where cops haven’t been allowed to enforce the law.

Founder Howard Schultz told Starbucks employees that the 16 identified stores, which were making money, were “just the beginning.” Schultz said that these cities — all “progressive,” woke places — had “abdicated their responsibility in fighting crime and addressing mental illness.”

Schultz blamed elected leaders of the Democrat cities where the stores are closing "at the local state and federal level, these governments… and leaders, mayors & governors & city councils have advocated their responsibility in fighting crime & addressing mental illness. pic.twitter.com/M8vTJgchCE — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 13, 2022

It’s partly the company’s own fault. Starbucks announced in 2018 that it would open its bathrooms to anyone and everyone. And anyone and everyone — crackheads, tweakers, the mentally ill — came, camped out, and made employees feel unsafe. The company seldom publicly complains when anarchists, Antifa, and BLM rioters trash their stores. The company never complains when the cop shops take a budget “defunding” hit.

“[I]t has shocked me that the primary concerns that our retail partners have is their own personal safety,” Schultz said in the video obtained by The Post Millennial. “And then we heard the stories that go along with it about what happens in our bathrooms,” he said. The issue of safety was addressed in a letter to employees by executives Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, senior vice presidents of U.S. operations, who wrote the company would train employees “to de-escalate situations, [provide] active shooter training, mental health first aid trainings.”

Closing the profitable store locations “where safety in the third place is no longer possible” was the last resort.

The Starbucks at 4th and Morrison in downtown Portland is a case in point. In May, pro-abortion protesters, in what police called “otherwise peaceful demonstrat[ors],” did this damage to the restaurant:

There has been some vandalism tonight, and arrests have been made. This is damage to a coffee shop at SW 4th Ave/SW Morrison St. pic.twitter.com/fHKUMikeef — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

That “A” doesn’t stand for the coffee shop’s rating with the food police.

Damage to this location has happened before. Starbucks is always a favorite target among the anarchist and Antifa crowd. This attack is from 2021, but, trust me, this location and others have had their windows bashed in routinely:

There’s more.

Following Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction, protesters in Portland gathered downtown.

It was eventually ruled an unlawful assembly by Portland Police, who arrested 2 people.

There’s graffiti and broken glass at the Starbucks directly across from PPB’s Central Precinct #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/FMfpKK8Vqw — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) April 21, 2021

The Wall Street Journal issued a list of the stores the coffee giant is closing. See if you can spot a trend.

California Santa Monica & Westmount 8595 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069

California Hollywood & Western 5453 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027

California 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree) 120 S. Los Angeles Street, #110 Los Angeles, CA 90012

California Hollywood & Vine 6290 West Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, CA 90028

California Ocean Front Walk & Moss 1601 Ocean Front Walk Santa Monica, CA 90401

California 2nd & San Pedro 232 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012

Pennsylvania 10th & Chestnut 1001-1005 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

Oregon 4th & Morrison – Portland 401 SW Morrison, Portland, OR 97204

Oregon Gateway 10112 N.E. HALSEY Street, Portland, OR 97220

Washington 23rd & Jackson 2300 South Jackson, Seattle, WA 98144

Washington Roosevelt Square 6417 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Washington E. Olive Way 1600 E Olive Wy, Seattle, WA 98102

Washington 505 Union Station 505 5th Ave South, 505 Union Station, Seattle, WA 98104

Washington Westlake Center 400 Pine Street, Westlake Center Mall, Seattle, WA 98101

Washington Hwy 99 & Airport Rd – Everett 11802 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98204

Washington, D.C.Union Station Train Concourse 50 Massachusetts Avenue, Space T-16, Washington, DC 20002

Nearly all of these locations are “high incident stores” that have been trashed by rioters or are in cities where drug-addled street sleepers are allowed to populate the sidewalks and live in the Starbucks bathrooms. Seattle endorses programs condoning drug use. The homeless rate in Everett, Wash., has exploded.

The D.C. location has its windows blocked out. Wonder why.

Washington DC Union Station/Train Concourse Starbucks closing due to "safety concerns" https://t.co/ybXGfGvcly pic.twitter.com/1A1DcPpNzl — PoPville (@PoPville) July 13, 2022

The Journal reports that two of the shops being closed in these so-called “progressive” cities were recently unionized. But collective bargaining may have more to do with lack of safety than wanting to “stick it to the man.” It’s probably a bit of both.

Schultz announced his new bathroom policy that “everyone is a customer” and after two black men were told to leave a Starbucks for not buying anything and then demanding to use the bathroom. At the time the CEO said, “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.” He said, “We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision 100% of the time and give people the key.”

Now no customers can enjoy those Starbucks locations or use the bathrooms anymore. Starbucks would rather throw out a store than impose rules of behavior.