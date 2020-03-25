Tucker Carlson Warns of Three Long-Term Threats After the Coronavirus Crisis
On Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned about three long-term threats America will face after the immediate coronavirus crisis subsides. In a very real sense, life may never truly return to normal even after the lockdowns end.
Tucker zeroed in on three large problems that he warned might be the "biggest threats America is likely to face once this is over."
First, he warned about a global depression, which will require hard work to "save the middle class."
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tucker-carlson-warns-of-three-long-term-threats-after-the-coronavirus-crisis/