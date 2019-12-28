Trump's Record on Spending is Almost as Bad as Obama's... and That's a Problem
I spent eight years criticizing reckless government spending under Obama, and I’m sorry to say things haven’t gotten better under Trump. Trump supporters shouldn’t ignore this problem.
While Trump has done a lot to clean up the mess left by his predecessor, the problem of spending has gone largely ignored. It’s up to conservatives to put pressure on both the GOP and Trump to do something about it. Conservatives should not turn a blind eye to Trump’s spending record. The Tea Party movement was crucial to crippling Obama’s reckless spending, and Trump gave us plenty of reasons to believe he was going to be frugal, not Obama-esque, when it came to spending.
“Obama is the most profligate deficit & debt spender in our nation’s history,” Trump tweeted in October 2013.
