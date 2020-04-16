Trump’s Biggest Mistake During the Coronavirus Pandemic Was Claiming ‘Total Authority’ Over States Reopening
No response to a pandemic can go perfectly, but overall, President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has gone quite well, despite the media’s attempt to persuade you otherwise. Despite the regulatory conundrum that slowed down testing early on, the federal government’s response to the outbreak has been unprecedented. Before there had even been a confirmed coronavirus death in the United States, President Trump had set up a task force, instituted screening at airports, and banned travel with China. Before the coronavirus was even a main topic of discussion for the public, the NIH was already working on developing a vaccine. Rather than waiting months to declare a national emergency (like Barack Obama did with H1N1) Trump made his national emergency declaration two days after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.
But Trump did make a rather bad misstep this week when he claimed to have "total" authority over the country reopening.
"When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/trumps-biggest-mistake-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-was-claiming-total-authority-over-states-reopening/