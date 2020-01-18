There Are No ‘Moderate’ Democrats Anymore

I’ve said before that you know just how far to the left the Democratic Party has become when Joe Biden is considered the “moderate” or “centrist” candidate. Obviously you can’t win a Democratic primary as a true moderate or centrist, so it’s really a relative measure. But still, just how wackadoodle has the party come when supporting “fixing Obamacare” over Medicare for all makes you a centrist.

Pete Buttigieg is another candidate who is often given the “moderate” label. Make no mistake about it, neither of them or any other candidate running can legitimately be called centrists.

Matt Bennett, the co-founder of the left-wing think tank Third Way, spoke to Axios about this phenomenon. "The center in American politics shifts in every era," he said. "The world changes, and so do our politics."