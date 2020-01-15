The Terrifying Link Between Bernie Sanders and Antifa
On Tuesday, Project Veritas' James O'Keefe exposed Bernie Sanders campaign staffer Kyle Jurek, who called for the shooting execution of people who don't support the self-avowed socialist's "revolution." Jurek also defended the Soviet gulag and warned that if Bernie Sanders does not win the Democratic nomination, Milwaukee will be set ablaze and police will get "f**king beaten."
If Sanders addresses this at all, he is sure to condemn these threats. However, Jurek's threats echo the violent antifa movement. Indeed, this Sanders staffer justified violence against people he characterized as "fascists" saying, "The only thing that fascists understand is violence." He argued that Sanders' platform involves "free education for everybody because we're going to have to teach you not to be a f**king Nazi."
"Well, I'll tell you what, in Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries?" Jurek asked. The undercover journalist replied, "They shot them on the beach."
